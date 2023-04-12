3,163 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

Shares of BL opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.86 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. Analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

