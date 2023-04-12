367 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.11.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

