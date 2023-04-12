38,400 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Zai Lab by 7.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Price Performance

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $53.95.

Insider Activity

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 206.14% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $322,980.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $208,176.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,772.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

