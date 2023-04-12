3,893 Shares in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 256,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Valaris by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 265,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valaris by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Finally, Condire Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 831,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 145,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valaris

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total value of $12,117,898.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE VAL opened at $65.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $433.60 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 6.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valaris from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Valaris Profile

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Articles

