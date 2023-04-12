4,141 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 249,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Freshpet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,432,000 after purchasing an additional 441,721 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Freshpet by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 162.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000.

FRPT stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.96. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FRPT. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

