4,271 Shares in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $254,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter sold 96,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $4,946,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 259,979 shares in the company, valued at $13,396,717.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,695,135. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.33.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.68). Maxar Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxar Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company cut Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

