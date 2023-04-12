4,542 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 109.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD stock opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJRD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

