5,221 Shares in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AerCap by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,032,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,347,000 after buying an additional 128,473 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after buying an additional 2,743,035 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,328,000 after buying an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,115,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,216,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AerCap by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,707,000 after buying an additional 257,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

Shares of AER stock opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

