5,517 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.52 and a 12-month high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.04.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

