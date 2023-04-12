5,838 Shares in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Financial by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in First Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Financial by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ THFF opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Activity

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. First Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $54.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

