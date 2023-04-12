6,432 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,062,000 after buying an additional 204,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,785,000 after buying an additional 234,998 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,776.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BorgWarner Stock Up 1.7 %

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

