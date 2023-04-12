65,770 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 65,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,000. Apple accounts for about 10.1% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 20.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,441 shares of company stock worth $59,427,838. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

AAPL opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.53.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

