69,623 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 69,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
