7,846 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in ATI by 218.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 394,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at about $2,148,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ATI opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.19. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

ATI Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.