AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s (MITT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jonestrading

Jonestrading reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MITT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $118.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,369,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 97.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,863 shares in the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
