Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Albany International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Albany International by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Price Performance

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $115.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.10.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $268.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com began coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Albany International Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Articles

