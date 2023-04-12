Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 186.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $203.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.