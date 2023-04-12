Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,857 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $736,788,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,810,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,028 shares during the period. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

About Alibaba Group

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $99.76 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $264.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

