Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Alight worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 594.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,863 shares during the period. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alight in the first quarter valued at about $21,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alight Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.