Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stake Boosted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Allegion by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Allegion by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $101.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.78.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

