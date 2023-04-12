Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Stock Position Lessened by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,585 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $574.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.