Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,724 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.9 %
Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $236.84 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.33.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.
Read More
