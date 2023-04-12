Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 4,788 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,783,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,047,178,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,372,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,021,535,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Hess by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,842,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,786,000 after buying an additional 801,336 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,493,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $816,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,264 shares in the company, valued at $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $144.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hess Co. has a one year low of $90.34 and a one year high of $160.52.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.93.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.