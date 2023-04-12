Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 94,322 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 94,322 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $716.23 million, a PE ratio of -41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan P. Stanner bought 21,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,402,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope S. Taitz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,608.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Summit Hotel Properties Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

