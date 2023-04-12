Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4,554.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,955 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vontier by 13.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 15.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Vontier by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after buying an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNT. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE:VNT opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.27. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

