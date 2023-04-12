Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.56.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

