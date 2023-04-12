Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 40,403 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 141.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,403 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 6,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $59.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.41. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,029 shares in the company, valued at $512,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 22,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total transaction of $1,290,950.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.