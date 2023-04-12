Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 69,271 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

OUT opened at $16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

