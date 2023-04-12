Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,630,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 78,029 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbia Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLBK opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,313.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Kemly purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $43,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,743.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

