Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,381 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Welltower Stock Up 2.1 %

Welltower Dividend Announcement

WELL opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.32, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

