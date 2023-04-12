Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 157.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,611 shares of company stock worth $15,627,110. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $153.48 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $155.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

