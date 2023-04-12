Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

