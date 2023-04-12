Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,358 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments raised its position in First Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Financial by 72.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 245,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in First Financial by 16.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 25,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in First Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Financial by 249.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.75. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $433.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. First Financial had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.18 per share, with a total value of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

