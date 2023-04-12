Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stem were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

STEM opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.08. Stem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $18.02.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 34.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STEM shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Stem from $18.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.59.

In related news, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $34,508.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,331.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rahul Shukla sold 4,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $34,508.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,331.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

