Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Hasbro by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.78%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

