Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 21,391.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,175 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TALO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.