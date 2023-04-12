Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,982 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Aviat Networks by 296.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.83 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

AVNW has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

