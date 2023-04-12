Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374,792 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.48.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

