Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Miller Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 827,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 9.0% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 375,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.85 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

