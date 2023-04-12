Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,793 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 64,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $11.34.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.