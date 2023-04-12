Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.