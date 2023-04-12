Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.23 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $165.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Articles

