Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE RDY opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.00 and its 200-day moving average is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $59.14.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

