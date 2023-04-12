Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 55.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $15,324,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 138,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 87,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,762,000 after buying an additional 87,051 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $83.34 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.32.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

