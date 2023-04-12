Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 552.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,671 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 69.62%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Further Reading

