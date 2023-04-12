Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cavco Industries

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CVCO opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.47 and a 1-year high of $318.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.57. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

About Cavco Industries

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.