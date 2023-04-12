Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 800.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50,225 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $61,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $86,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.10 per share, with a total value of $51,032.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,757,079.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,044.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,437 shares of company stock worth $578,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Greif Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GEF stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

