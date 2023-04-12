Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 112,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,324 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $867.03 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.71.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

SpartanNash Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

