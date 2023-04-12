Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weis Markets by 244.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 38.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 12.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,096,000 after acquiring an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Weis Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Weis Markets stock opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

Weis Markets Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weis Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Weis Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.