Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.